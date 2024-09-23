PCB hosts Strategic Connection Camp to shape future of Pakistan cricket

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting a high-level “Connection Camp” today (Monday) in Lahore, aimed at setting a clear vision for the future of Pakistan cricket. The camp, led by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, follows consultations with former cricketers and will bring together key players and coaches to define a unified strategy. Attendees include top cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan, along with head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten. The focus is on creating a roadmap for Pakistan cricket’s future, addressing key challenges, and fostering stronger collaboration between the PCB and players. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the camp’s importance, stating, “This is a critical step towards restoring Pakistan cricket’s pride. We aim to address challenges head-on and create a results-driven strategy to meet the expectations of our passionate fans.” Both coaches stressed the value of open dialogue. Jason Gillespie noted the camp as an opportunity for alignment between players and coaching staff, while Gary Kirsten highlighted the need to refine white-ball cricket strategies. This session marks the first step in an ongoing effort to enhance player development, improve performance, and inspire the next generation of cricketers.