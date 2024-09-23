Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PCB hosts Strategic Connection Camp to shape future of Pakistan cricket

Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting a high-level “Connection Camp” today (Monday) in Lahore, aimed at setting a clear vision for the future of Pakistan cricket. The camp, led by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, follows consultations with former cricketers and will bring together key players and coaches to define a unified strategy. Attendees include top cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan, along with head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten. The focus is on creating a roadmap for Pakistan cricket’s future, addressing key challenges, and fostering stronger collaboration between the PCB and players. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the camp’s importance, stating, “This is a critical step towards restoring Pakistan cricket’s pride. We aim to address challenges head-on and create a results-driven strategy to meet the expectations of our passionate fans.” Both coaches stressed the value of open dialogue. Jason Gillespie noted the camp as an opportunity for alignment between players and coaching staff, while Gary Kirsten highlighted the need to refine white-ball cricket strategies. This session marks the first step in an ongoing effort to enhance player development, improve performance, and inspire the next generation of cricketers.

NAB KP saves KP govt from contractor’s Rs168.5b claim in BRT Peshawar case

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024