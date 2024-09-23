PFC chief highlights Pakistan’s breathtaking mountain ranges, valleys

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated on Sunday that from the towering peaks of Himalayas and Karakoram ranges to the scenic beauty of Swat, Hunza, and Skardu, Pakistan was home to some of the world’s most breathtaking mountain ranges and valleys. Speaking here at a seminar on the Potentials of Tourism in Pakistan, held under the auspices of the PFC, he noted that these regions attract adventure tourists, trekkers, and mountaineers from around the world. The CEO said Pakistan had immense potential to generate millions of dollars through tourism, owing to its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and historical landmarks. He said with strategic planning and collaboration between the government and private sector, tourism could become a significant contributor to Pakistan’s economy, potentially bringing in billions of dollars in foreign exchange while also creating jobs and supporting local businesses. He said Pakistan’s historical and cultural sites of Mohenjo-Daro, Taxila, and the Badshahi Mosque, were of significant interest to history enthusiasts and scholars. Religious tourism, especially for Sikhs visiting Kartarpur Sahib and Buddhists exploring ancient Gandhara civilisation sites, offers another untapped revenue stream. He said by investing in infrastructure, improving safety, and simplifying visa processes, Pakistan could attract a large influx of international tourists. Marketing campaigns targeting countries with higher outbound tourism could create awareness about Pakistan’s unique offerings. Development of eco-friendly resorts, better road connectivity, and international-standard hospitality services would further enhance tourist experiences, he added.