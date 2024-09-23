Monday, September 23, 2024
PM felicitates KSA on its 94th National Day

Web Desk
2:17 PM | September 23, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its 94th National Day.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a great country of the 21st century.

He said Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is an ideal model for the whole world.  In today's era, Saudi Arabia is leading by example the developing countries in business, technology, economy and other fields.

Alluding to the historic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia he said these are rooted in common culture and faith. He said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation is grateful for Saudi Arabia's cooperation in the recent stabilization of Pakistan's economy.

He said the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will always remain intact.

