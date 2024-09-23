PM felicitates Saudi Arabia on 94th National Day, hails strong bilateral ties

extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of as the Kingdom celebrated its 94th , commemorating its unification by King Abdul Aziz in 1932.

In his message, the premier lauded 's growth under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, noting the Kingdom's emergence as a global leader in the 21st century. He praised Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, calling it a model for the world, and highlighted its leading role in business, technology, and the global economy.

"Pakistan and share historic relations rooted in religious and cultural values, supporting each other through challenging times," the prime minister emphasized, expressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and hoping for continued cordial relations.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, where he was warmly welcomed by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Maliki. Naqvi congratulated the ambassador and the Saudi Royal Family, acknowledging 's unwavering support to Pakistan during natural disasters and economic difficulties.

The Saudi Ambassador reaffirmed the strong brotherly bond between the two nations, stating that highly values its relationship with Pakistan.