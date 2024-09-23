Monday, September 23, 2024
PM Shehbaz heads to New York for UNGA session

Web Desk
12:18 PM | September 23, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to arrive in New York to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, where he will address key issues on September 27.

His speech will highlight Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir and Palestine conflicts, along with concerns regarding Islamophobia, extremism, climate change, and institutional reforms.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will engage in sideline meetings with global leaders and is expected to meet the UN Secretary-General, OIC foreign ministers, and IMF representatives.

Prior to his New York trip, the prime minister spent two days in London, where he was received by Pakistani and UK officials. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Shehbaz expressed his anticipation for a productive week of engagements aimed at promoting peace, development, and climate action.

