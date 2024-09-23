Monday, September 23, 2024
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The Hyderabad police arrested 2 street criminals including one in injured condition in an encounter by Naseem Nagar police.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that Naseem Nagar police signalled 2 suspected persons riding a motorbike to stop at a snap checking point. However, he added, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police.He claimed that one of the suspects, later identified as Ameer Ali Khokhar, sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire. According to him, the police rounded up both Khokhar and Gul Zaman Qambrani in the encounter and recovered 2 pistols and a motor-bike from their possession.

The spokesman alleged that both the suspects had remained involved in street crimes and robberies.

