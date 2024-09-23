PPP supports, but is not part of coalition government: Nayyar Bukhari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nayyar Bukhari stated on Monday that the party has been supportive of the coalition government but is not officially part of it. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that the proposed constitutional amendments are the government's initiative, adding, “If it fails, it is their failure.”

Bukhari revealed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had recently met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss building consensus on the amendments. However, he noted that there are significant differences regarding certain proposed changes, particularly concerning articles 8 and 51, which the PPP finds unacceptable.

He mentioned that Bilawal consulted with Maulana Fazlur Rehman when the draft of the constitutional amendment was shared. Bukhari confirmed that the PPP is currently working on its own draft of amendments, which will be presented to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for further discussion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman commented on the ongoing dialogue, stating, “We have talked with the People’s Party; they will give us their draft of amendments, and we will give ours. We will pick mutually agreed points from these drafts.”