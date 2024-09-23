President, PM condemn terrorist attack on police mobile in Swat

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the terrorist attack on a police mobile near Mallam Jabba, district Swat.

In a statement, the President paid tribute to martyred police officer and commiserated with bereaved family.

He reiterated government's resolve for complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif i his statement also prayed for elevation of ranks of martyred policeman and offered condolence.

He directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to injured.