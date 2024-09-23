Monday, September 23, 2024
President, PM felicitate President-elect of Sri Lanka
Web Desk
10:14 AM | September 23, 2024
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended felicitations to the newly-elected president of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In his congratulatory message, the president stated that Pakistan greatly valued its ties with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka as both countries enjoyed excellent cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, according to a President House press release.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz Sharif on his social media platform wrote: “My sincere felicitation to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his victory in the presidential elections of Sri Lanka.”

He wished the President-elect every success saying that he looked forward to working with him for further strengthening of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

