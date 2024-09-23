Monday, September 23, 2024
Provision of basic amenities to citizens should be top priority of govt: Ombudsman

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  A case was presented before the provincial ombudsman Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput.

The Ombudsman, acting on Usman Khan’s complaint, decided that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation should immediately resolve the citizen’s complaint and ensure uninterrupted water supply in the area.

The Provincial Ombudsman directed in his decision that  the provision of basic amenities to the citizens should be the top priority of the government and related institutions and neglect of necessities like water will not be tolerated under any circumstances, a communique said.

Usman Khan, a citizen of Gulbarg Town Karachi, filed an application against the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation to the provincial ombudsman on the issue of non-supply of water.   Usman Khan’s complaint was that the water supply in his area was constantly being affected, causing him and other residents of the area to face severe hardships.  The application was investigated by Regional Director Karachi Central District Nazir Ahmad Qidwai, who thoroughly investigated the issue.

NAB KP saves KP govt from contractor’s Rs168.5b claim in BRT Peshawar case

