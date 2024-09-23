PTI challenges ordinance in sindh high court

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court on Monday, challenging the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Ordinance. Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh contended that the ordinance constitutes a "clear violation" of the Supreme Court's earlier judgment.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had previously stated that ordinances could only be promulgated in emergencies. Sheikh argued that the Supreme Court had ruled against issuing ordinances immediately following a parliamentary session, asserting that the chief justice is now contradicting his own decision.

The petitioner expressed concerns over government interference in judicial matters, alleging that the ordinance politicizes the judiciary. He requested the Sindh High Court to annul the ordinance and suspend its implementation until a ruling is made.

This challenge follows President Asif Ali Zardari's recent signing of the controversial ordinance, which was also contested by PTI lawyer Azhar Siddique in the Lahore High Court on Saturday.