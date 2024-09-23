Public rejected politics of chaos, endorsed govt’s economic policies: PM

Stresses urgency of addressing public’s economic concerns. Calls for a shift in political priorities. Current IMF program should be the last one for country. PM to reaffirm Pak steadfast commitment to multilateralism at UNGA. Islamabad backs UN role in fostering global peace.

ISLAMABAD/LONDON - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the public had rejected the politics of chaos and instead prioritized the need for sound economic policies that directly address inflation and improve the living standard of the people.

“The people want a reduction in inflation, solutions to their problems, and economic betterment,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

The prime minister, stressing the urgency of addressing the public’s economic concerns, called for a shift in political priorities, arguing that instead of focusing on rallies and political gatherings, the immediate need was to improve the economic condition of the masses.

“We will hold rallies in 2028; but right now, it is time to work hard to fulfill the pledges made to the people.”

He linked the success of the country’s economic recovery directly to political stability, warning that political chaos would disrupt efforts to provide relief to the public. “Economic recovery is tied to political stability; political chaos means affecting the process of providing relief to the people,” he said.

He praised the people for their role in supporting economic growth by promoting political stability and emphasized that national unity was crucial for sustaining this progress.

“National unity for political stability will prove to be the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright economic future and relief from inflation,” he remarked.

To address the country’s ongoing economic and security challenges, the prime minister called for collaboration between political parties, institutions, and provinces. “To tackle economic challenges and terrorism, the nation, political parties, institutions, and provinces must work together,” he urged. Recalling the past political instability, PM Shehbaz Sharif lamented that a lot of time had been wasted in political chaos therefore wasting more time was not in the interest of the country and the nation.

On the economic front, the prime minister was optimistic about the country’s progress, noting that inflation had returned to single digit and that Pakistan’s overall economic situation was improving. “Thank God, inflation has returned to single digit, and the economic situation is improving,” he said, highlighting key indicators such as rising exports, the stability of the rupee, increasing remittances, and declining interest rates.

Looking forward, the prime minister underscored that the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should be the last one for Pakistan, saying “if it is so, it will be a true success”.

He warned that abusive language, violence, and chaos would not lead to progress, urging every province and institution to play its role in solving the public’s problems.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 23 to 27 September 2024 in New York.

The PM will take part in the high-level segment for the 79th Session of the UNGA.

In his address at the UN General Assembly on 27th September, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity, according to details released by the foreign ministry.

He will also emphasise the importance of addressing long-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the question of Palestine and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister will underline the importance of addressing the inequities in international economic relations and reforming the international financial architecture. He will also urge the international community to take decisive measures in addressing climate change and countering the rising tide of Islamophobia, the foreign ministry said.

The Prime Minister will attend several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA Session including the “High-Level Meeting on Existential Threat posed by Sea-level Rise,” and the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on “Leadership for Peace”.

He will also engage with a group of world leaders to discuss measures needed at the global level to advance the sustainable development agenda. His programme includes bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly’s High-Level segment offers a crucial platform for Pakistan to highlight its perspectives on important issues of regional and international importance.

The Prime Minister will highlight Pakistan’s priority to place people at the heart of the domestic and global development agenda.

He will also express Pakistan’s commitment, as an incoming member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26, to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, preventing conflict, fostering peace, and promoting global prosperity.