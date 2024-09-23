Monday, September 23, 2024
Punjab appoints new vice chancellors for six major universities

Web Desk
10:28 PM | September 23, 2024
National

A recent notification has confirmed the appointments of new Vice Chancellors at six prominent universities across Punjab.

Dr. Shahid Munir has been named the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, while Dr. Ahmad Shuja takes on the same role at the University of Gujrat. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of UET Taxila.

Additionally, Dr. Muhammad Zubair will serve as the Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, with Dr. Amir Azam leading Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology. Dr. Akif Anwar has been assigned as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Lahore.

