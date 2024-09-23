Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launches project to grow off-season vegetables

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday launched a project to grow off-season vegetables by introducing corporate farming in the province.

Chairing a special meeting to review recommendations for transforming agriculture in Punjab, the chief minister also announced subsidies to be given to the farmers on seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation and solarisation. “Vegetable farmer groups consisting of 5 to 10 farmers will be given subsidies”, she said, adding that the local availability of onion and tomato will be ensured by launching a project for the cultivation of onion and tomato on 2000 acres of land. She noted that due to off-season cultivation, there will be no artificial inflation as onion and tomato will be available locally in Punjab for six months. Earlier, the chief minister was briefed by the relevant authorities that the off-season tomato cultivation plan was arranged in Kahrupka, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Rajanpur; while onion cultivation plan was arranged in Khushab, Chakwal, Pindi and Jhelum. She approved a plan to start agricultural machinery rental services across Punjab for the convenience of farmers. “Tractors, harvesters and other modern agricultural machinery will be available on rent to farmers on a No-Profit, No-Loss basis,” she said.

A joint working group was formed for the selection of more than 67 locations and agricultural machinery. She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure sowing of wheat on government land. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Finance, Secretary Energy and other relevant officers were also present.

CM Maryam takes notice of alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of alleged rape of 14-year-old girl in Allied Hospital Faisalabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

Separately, the chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also took notice of a motorcyclist injured due to running on a kite string in Kahna. She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in the matter. She directed the relevant authorities to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured motorcyclist and children. She stressed that the incident of stringing despite strict orders is unbearable and tragic.