Punjab govt to establish Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive care for cancer patients.

She emphasized that free and quality treatment would be available to all, with plans to set up specialized cancer treatment centers in every district of Punjab.

In a recent meeting of the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Maryam Nawaz, several key initiatives were approved, marking significant progress in public welfare. These include the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing scheme, the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Program, and a Children’s Heart Surgery Program. The cabinet meeting, the 15th of its kind, outlined a vision for holistic development in the province.

One of the most groundbreaking initiatives is the housing loan scheme under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project, which introduces a first-of-its-kind loan system in Pakistan. For the first time, individuals can secure housing loans with just ownership documents and a copy of their identity card. Loans of up to 1.5 million rupees will be available, repayable through monthly installments of 14,000 rupees over nine years.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ensured that the loan program will operate as a revolving fund, meaning no additional costs will be passed on to the public. Additionally, the cabinet approved the construction of 500,000 homes over the next five years, with uniform front designs for all housing units.

Maryam Nawaz has directed ministers to personally oversee the distribution of the first loan installments, aiming to streamline the process and make housing more accessible to the public.