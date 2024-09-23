Punjab’s hand-woven carpet industry needs urgent revamp: CTI chief

LAHORE - Highlighting the need for swift action, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman has called for an integrated approach to increase production capacity and identify untapped regions in South and Central Punjab to rejuvenate the traditional hand-woven carpet industry.

“There is no shame in saying that we are facing a severe shortage of skilled workers who need to be given a package of training as well as adequate financial support to attract them to this industry,” he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets industry at the Carpet Training Institute.

Chairperson CTI Ejazur Rehman said that the handloom carpet industry will have to bring innovation alongwith the traditional methods and for this it should be gradually promoted through appropriate and sustainable policies. “The availability of raw materials and all the stages of manufacturing hand-carpets have to be arranged according to an integrated strategy, in which the convenience of skilled workers should also be kept in mind,” he said, adding that adequate financial support package as well as other incentives should be given to the skilled so that they remain in the system and join the national stream.

He said alongwith this, manufacturers and exporters should also increase their capacity, which will require access to international marketing tools. He said that it is inevitable to take measures to combine the availability of raw materials and other stages in the areas which have a special recognition in terms of making carpets by hand, which will not only boost economic growth in these areas but also the production of handmade carpets industry will also increase significantly. He said that we have to make progress towards innovation and a presentation will be given to the participants of the 40th World Exhibition of Handmade Carpets to be held in Lahore next month. “We have to adapt our industry to this mold by taking ideas from foreign buyers who come to participate in the exhibition,” he concluded.