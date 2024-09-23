Rare falcon recovered

SARGODHA - The Wildlife Department recovered a rare falcon on Sunday. Accused Zafer Hussain had hunted the bird in the Sahiwal Chandna area, Jehlum River. The department received information that illegal hunters had caught a rare falcon and sold it to a landlord, Sona Khan, for Rs10 million. Upon receiving the information, a team, under the supervision of Inspector Mazhar Hussain, raided and recovered the falcon. In line with special directives of Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha, Madam Arooj Zaheer, the Wildlife Department continues a crackdown against illegal hunters of rare birds. She appreciated the team for the recovery. Arooj Zaheer, in a special interview to APP station in-charge Makhoodm Shah Latif, said that the crackdown against illegal hunters would continue on a daily basis.