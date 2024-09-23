Monday, September 23, 2024
SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Pakistan, Bhutan draw in dramatic finish

SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Pakistan, Bhutan draw in dramatic finish
M Zawar
10:54 PM | September 23, 2024
Sports

In a nail-biting finish at the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024, Pakistan and Bhutan showcased their young talents in an exhilarating 3-3 draw at Changlimithang Stadium.

The match began with a flurry of goals, as Pakistan's Khobaib Khan equalized the game at 1-1 in the 38th minute, thanks to a well-coordinated team effort that highlighted Pakistan's attacking strength.  After the break, Pakistan doubled their lead in the 46th minute when Subhan Karim produced a brilliant solo effort, putting them in a commanding position.

Pakistan extended their advantage to 3-1 in the 67th minute when Sharaf Khan calmly slotted home, showing impressive composure under pressure. However, Bhutan, playing on home turf, refused to surrender and mounted a spirited late comeback. They stunned Pakistan with two quick goals in stoppage time, much to the delight of the home crowd. The referee awarded a controversial last-minute penalty, which Bhutan converted to seal the dramatic 3-3 draw.

With this result, Pakistan remains in the hunt for a semifinal spot, with their final group-stage match against Sri Lanka on September 25 set to be decisive.

M Zawar

Sports

