Monday, September 23, 2024
SC forms Five-Member bench to hear audio leaks case

Web Desk
8:13 PM | September 23, 2024
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has established a five-member larger bench to address the audio leaks case, set to be chaired by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The bench will also include Justices Yahya Afridi, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Mandokhel, and Musrat Hilali.

Sources indicate that the hearing for the audio leaks case is expected to be scheduled for the coming week.

This follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order, preventing any further proceedings in the audio leaks case involving former first lady Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib, the son of former chief justice Saqib Nasir.

The matter was initially heard by a two-member bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, alongside Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, in response to an application filed by the federal government against the IHC's June 25 verdict.

