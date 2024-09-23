SCCI urges govt to reopen Pak-Afghan Highway

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to reopen the Pak-Afghan Highway at the Baghiyari checkpost, which has been closed for the past month, significantly impacting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. In a joint meeting with Torkham customs agents, local traders and business leaders expressed their concerns about the ongoing disruptions to their livelihoods. Haji Zahid Shinwari, a prominent member of the Business Forum of the Sarhad Chamber, emphasized the need for immediate action. He highlighted that the frequent closures of the highway are hindering trade, valued at approximately $3 billion annually. Shinwari called on higher authorities to prioritize the reopening of the checkpost, citing the example of the Wagah border, which remains operational despite tensions between India and Pakistan. He also appealed to traders to support the Business Forum in the upcoming elections.