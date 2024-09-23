Sherry Rehman calls for efforts to save rivers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) vice president Sherry Rehman on Sunday urged to make efforts to save the rivers. On the occasion of World Rivers Day, observed globally on September 22 to highlight the importance of rivers and raise awareness about the challenges they face, Senator Sherry Rehman, said: “Rivers like the Indus not only fulfil our agricultural and freshwater needs but have been an integral part of our civilisation for centuries.”

However, she expressed concern over the unprecedented challenges rivers are now facing. “Environmental change, industrial pollution, deforestation, and inefficient water management have severely impacted our river systems,” she remarked. Sherry Rehman also highlighted the strain on rivers caused by rapidly growing populations along riverbanks, excessive water usage, and the melting glaciers, which are exacerbating the pressures on already fragile rivers.

“These challenges pose serious threats not just to the environment but also to food security, public health, and economic stability,” she warned.

She stressed urgent need for immediate and sustainable actions to protect rivers. She called for stricter enforcement of laws against pollution and the dumping of industrial waste into rivers.

“Pakistan’s rivers are shared resources, and their sustainable and equitable management requires harmony and cooperation between the federal and provincial governments,” she said.