Shuttle ambulance service for patients launched

LAHORE   -  A shuttle ambulance service was started for convenience of patients in the General Hospital here on Sunday.  The administration started the shuttle service under the direction of Principal PGMI Professor Dr Muhammad Al Farid Zafar. MS Dr Farid Hussain said that in the first phase, two  ambulances have been allocated, while the shuttle will transport patients from the emergency to the other block. He said this facility will be available round-the-clock, under the guidance of Prof Farid Zafar and resources are being used for the convenience of the patients, In this connection, more measures will be taken in the light of the positive suggestions of the citizens. He said that the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Implementation is being followed, and a monitoring committee has also been formed to solve the problems of the patients. It may be mentioned here that the committee will visit the beds of the patients to find out their problems and ensure the solution.

