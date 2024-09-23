Monday, September 23, 2024
Sindh CM orders integration of all departments into digital system

Sindh CM orders integration of all departments into digital system
Web Desk
6:17 PM | September 23, 2024
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed all government departments at the secretariat level to adopt a digital system as part of the province's e-governance initiative.

Chairing a session on the e-governance system, CM Shah was briefed by the IT Secretary, who revealed that the digital framework would soon be presented for approval. The system will also extend to District Commissioner (DC) offices across various districts, with Sukkur DC office already digitized and its performance under observation.

Murad Ali Shah emphasized that e-governance will bring transformative changes, ensuring efficient and prompt operations. He underscored the importance of leveraging technology to achieve good governance.

