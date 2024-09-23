Special Olympics Pakistan praised for advancing development of special athletes

LAHORE - Rebecca Ralston, Senior Director of Early Childhood and Preventive Health at Special Olympics International, has lauded Pakistan for its prominent role in sports, particularly in the development of special athletes.

She expressed her admiration for Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP), acknowledging their efforts to train and empower special athletes, helping them realize their full potential.Speaking at a reception organised by SOP Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, Ms Ralston said: “Special Olympics Pakistan has taken commendable steps in nurturing the abilities of special athletes. We deeply appreciate their initiatives, which not only promote inclusivity but also contribute significantly to the development of sports for children with special needs.”

The reception was also held in honor of Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region Senior Manager Health, Pearl Ang, and Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region Manager Youth, Pam Rolink. Other distinguished attendees included SOP Board Member Asma Hasan, Advisor Yasmin Haider, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, SFP VP Tehmina Asif, Taha Tahir, Farkhunda Jabeen, Saif Azhar, as well as special athletes and their parents.

MsRalston also highlighted her visits to various stadiums, hospitals, and schools in Lahore and Karachi, where she reviewed the facilities provided to special children. “I am thrilled to see the enthusiasm of special children in participating in various sports. The future of special games in Pakistan looks promising, thanks to SOP’s efforts under the leadership of Ronak Lakhani. Pakistan is giving these children the rightful place they deserve in society,” she said and added: “I had a wonderful experience here and look forward to returning very soon.”

Pearl Ang, Senior Manager for Health in Asia Pacific Region, said: “We had insightful interactions with the National Youth Leaders and Coaches of Pakistan, who are brimming with talent. It was a pleasure to exchange knowledge and expertise. We also enjoyed the traditional cuisines of Lahore and Karachi and took some time to explore the local shopping centers,” she said. “It would be an honor to return to this beautiful country.”

Pam Rolink, Manager of Youth Initiatives for Asia Pacific Region, praised the hospitality of the Pakistani people. “I was deeply touched by the warmth and love we received during our stay. The generosity of the Pakistani nation will remain unforgettable.”

SOP Chairperson Ronak Lakhani expressed her gratitude to the international delegation. “It is a great honor to host such distinguished officials from the Special Olympics World and Asia Pacific organizations. Their guidance and experience shared with our youth leaders and coaches will serve as a valuable asset for the future of our special athletes.”The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs and cultural gifts to the visiting guests.