Students urged to prioritise serving humanity

Faisalabad - Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, emphasized that nursing transcends being just a profession; it is a true service to humanity. He expressed these sentiments while addressing the first convocation of the Vertex Group of Colleges.

Urging the graduating nursing and paramedical staff to prioritize serving humanity in their professional careers, he encouraged them to maintain a positive attitude while interacting with patients and the public. He highlighted the critical role of nursing staff as frontline workers in patient care, commending the institution for producing graduates who are serving communities across various regions of Pakistan.

Zaheer-ul-Islam praised the quality of education at the Vertex Group of Colleges, stressing the importance of equipping the younger generation with essential skills to meet future challenges. He reiterated the institution’s key role in training skilled professionals and encouraged graduates to make service to humanity a cornerstone of their careers.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Commissioner distributed degrees to students who completed their BS Nursing and other healthcare courses from the Vertex Group of Colleges.