Team Off Limit lifts Hakeem M Saeed Defence Day Girls Basketball title

LAHORE - Team Off Limit defeated Karachi University by 38-18 in the final to lift the Hakeem Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Girls Basketball Tournament trophy. The chief guest of the final was Syed Muhammad Arslan, Director of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, who distributed cash prizes and other awards. Other notable attendees included Director of Sports, Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Shahida Parveen Kiyani, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Ghulam Abbas Jamal, M Haider Khan, Faisal Amjad Khan, M Arslan, Shabana Sheikh, Dr Hafeez Siddiqui, Sh Shakeel Ilyas, Niaz Ahmed Rajput, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, M Haider Khan, Dilawar Abbas, and others.