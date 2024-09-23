Two arrested for overpricing fruits, vegetables items

LAHORE - In a significant move to enforce official prices, price control magistrates conducted inspections at 348 locations, leading to the arrest of two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza told the media on Sunday that three cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs900,000 have been imposed for 108 instances of non-compliance. The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices.

All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply. Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens can register their complaints about overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he added.