Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two killed in road accident

NEWS WIRE
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KASHMORE   -   At least two motorcyclists died on the spot while one other person was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding was  hit and crushed by a trawler in Dera Mor, Kashmore on early Sunday. According to details, Rescue 1122 both motorcyclists died after a trawler hit their motorcycle, on which they were riding, while another person received critical injuries during the accident, a private news channel. Later, the dead persons were identified as Ali Nawaz Naich and Mohammad Nawaz Naich, who were ex-employees of WAPDA.

The Guddu police team reached the accident location immediately and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Civil Hospital Kashmore. Police registered a case and started an investigation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024