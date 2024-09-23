Two shops gutted, one injured

FAISALABAD - Precious materials in two shops were reduced to ashes while one person sustained multiple injuries in separate fire incidents here on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a shop of LPG cylinders caught fire due to a cylinder blast near Chak No.30-JB Narwala Road. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials in the shop while 18-year-old shopkeeper Ali Raza received multiple injuries. Similarly, a junk shop on Sammundri Road near the Dar-ul-Ehsan weighing bridge was gutted in fire due to short-circuiting. Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire at both shops after hectic efforts besides providing first aid to the injured shopkeeper, he added.

4 dacoits arrested

Batala Colony police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its four members and recovering the loot and illicit weapons from their possession. A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police, on a tip-off, nabbed four outlaws including Ishtiaq Masih (ringleader), Shehbaz, Azeem Masih and Saisha Zafar, who were wanted in 15 cases of dacoity, etc. The police recovered Rs700,000, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.