Unhealthy, expired food harming youth health

Peshawar - The excessive consumption of unhealthy and expired food among teenagers and youngsters across the country is having a detrimental impact on their health, leading to fatal ailments such as obesity, piles, allergies, and stomach disorders.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like other parts of Pakistan, the uncontrolled consumption of junk food, including expired items like shawarma, chicken rolls, burgers, and chips, frequently results in hospital visits. Recently, Faraz Khan, a 24-year-old from Nowshera, was treated for irritable bowel syndrome and piles at a hospital due to overeating such food.

Doctors have identified the frequent consumption of expired chicken, low-quality snacks, and high-fat, high-carbohydrate foods as the main causes of health issues in young patients. Many students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are exposed to unhealthy junk food sold openly outside educational institutions, affecting their well-being.

According to Dr Ata Muhammad at Lady Reading Hospital, the prevalence of obesity, piles, and related ailments among youth is alarming, with unhealthy food contributing to global health challenges. He cited a WHO report that shows a dramatic rise in obesity among youth worldwide due to poor dietary habits.

Experts, including Dr Naeem Khattak and Dr Sirzamin Khan, have called for urgent government action to regulate food sales, improve awareness, and promote healthier eating and exercise among young people. They also emphasized the importance of stricter food safety regulations and better parental attention to children’s diets.