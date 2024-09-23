Monday, September 23, 2024
Unit of subpar spices unearthed

September 23, 2024
BUREWALA  -   Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday unearthed a unit producing counterfeit spices of well-known brands and seized packaging material, spices and other paraphernalia. The operation was conducted in Basti Chiraghabad, 259/EB, Burewala. The team seized 280 kg of packaging material, 88 kg of packed spices, 60 kg of open salt, 30 kg of insect-infested dry fruits, 10 kg of starch chemicals.  A case has been registered against the spices unit owners. The counterfeit spices were being prepared for supply to grocery stores in the market. PFA Director General Asim Javed said that food safety team confiscated mis-branded packaging material, loose spices, and machinery. He further said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this heinous crime.  

