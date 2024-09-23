US travel agent delegation eyes business opportunities of China tourism wave

SHANGHAI - During her first visit to China, Jennifer Chernay posed for photos on a bench along the winding corridor of the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai Municipality, holding a puppet panda in her hands. The garden Chernay visited has many attractions, including traditional Chinese pavilions, trees, ponds and views of the skyscrapers in Shanghai’s financial zone. “Yuyuan Garden is a place where traditions meet modernity. I like it,” said Chernay, a travel consultant at Kahala Travel. From September 9 to 20, she and more than 10 other US travel agents, many of whom were visiting China for the first time, explored cities such as Beijing, Xi’an, Chongqing and Shanghai, riding the “China Travel” wave, which has become a popular trend on social media.

“I think it would be a great experience for my clients to taste China’s spicy Sichuan food or Beijing duck, and see friendly Chinese people,” Chernay said.

She said that Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi’an, where the tour delegation was able to appreciate the Terracotta Warriors and experience making their own warrior models, had left a deep impression on her.

The group found it difficult to make the little Terracotta Warrior figurines, so it was “mind-blowing” to think that ancient Chinese people built them by hand, she said, noting that she was impressed by their wisdom.