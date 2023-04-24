Share:

Feasting at the dera (outhouse) of an alleged criminal cost 15 officials of Surjani Town police station dearly as the high-ups put them under suspension.

It is reported that the officials were “on duty” when they went to the dera for dinner.

Those suspended include seven officials of Surjani Town police station and eight of Police Helpline 15.

Action was taken against the officials when a video went viral showing them having fun at the dera of accused Akbar Chandio on the day of Eidul Fitr.

According to the police record, criminal cases have been registered against Chandio in various police stations.

Chandio claims his affiliation with a political party.