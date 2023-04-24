Share:

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Monday that the "controversial decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) was failing efforts to restore the country's economy."

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Iqbal claimed, "The judgments given by the SC are deepening the political crisis." There is an urgent need to achieve political stability to strengthen the country's economy."

"Recalling the elections before 1997, Mr. Iqbal said, "Before 1997, there used to be a gap of three days between the elections of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies. But the method of simultaneous elections has been adopted to ensure that the results of the National Assembly elections do not affect the elections of the Provincial Assemblies".

He maintained, "If this is a constitutional demand, elections should be held within 90 days. So why are elections not being held in 90 days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? The law which is applicable regarding election in Punjab is not applicable in KP?"