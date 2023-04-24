Share:

A tragic accident occurred on the Indus Highway when a coaster carrying pilgrims of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine overturned near Manjhand, resulting in the deaths of six people and eight others being injured.

According to rescue sources, the coaster was transporting the pilgrims to Sehwan Sharif, where they were going to pay their respects at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar when the accident happened near Thodi Phatak.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Hashim Khaskheli, 30-year-old Farida, 11-year-old Bablu, 5-month-old baby Ayan Ali, and others who have yet to be named.

The injured, along with the bodies of the deceased, were immediately transported to Manjhand Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sadness over the accident and offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

He urged full cooperation and assistance for the victims and their families.