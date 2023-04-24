Share:

One woman was killed and two other were injured in a firing incident over financial dispute in Pakpattan district of Punjab in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the Pakpattan police, the incident of firing has occurred in the Tiba Sherkot area, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old woman and two others being injured.

The police reported that the victim has been identified as Tahira Bibi, while the injured include Mumtaz and Yasin.

The police further revealed that the culprits resorted to firing due to a financial issue. After transferring the body and injured to the hospital, the police have registered a case and initiated an operation for the arrest of the suspects.