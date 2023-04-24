Share:

The cyber-crime branch of the Federal Investigation Agency in a raid arrested six members of a fraud gang.

The accused were depriving citizens of their finances by introducing themselves as bank employees to get access to their personal data. “They transferred Rs. 19,58,500 from the bank account of the complainant,” FIA Rawalpindi spokesperson said.

“Arrested accused have been named as Farooq, Umar Usman, Noman, Irfan, Aslam and Adnan,” FIA stated.

“They were using modern technology to call their victims,” FIA said.

“The FIA has recovered seven mobile phones from the accused and a case has been registered under the PECA Act,” spokesperson added.

The FIA Anti-Human Smugglers and Trafficking Circle (AHTC) had arrested 1263 human traffickers, smugglers and agents during the year 2022.

According to a report shared by FIA, around 2446 cases against human traffickers were registered in the year 2022 while FIA immigration staff processed 16.7 million passengers on departure and arrival check posts during the period.