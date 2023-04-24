Share:

Police have arrested three women along with two men for scamming citizen in the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the police, during an operation, the police arrested 3 women and 2 men, and recovered Rs.2.3m they took from a citizen along several fake documents worth tens of millions.

The police spokesperson further stated that a case has been registered against the arrested suspects and the investigation has been initiated. The police are expected to reveal more details about the case as the investigation continues.