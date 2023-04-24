Share:

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh claimed that his murder has been planned in Bilawal House.

In a letter written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh stated that the special task of his murder is given to DIG Farrukh Bashir.

He claimed that he was arrested in fake cases and then they tried to kill him as they had attacked him before.

Haleem Adil Sheikh revealed that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been given the responsibility to murder him on the orders of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

Despite the death threats, his police security has been taken back, the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh added. He said that sources have told him that he will be Assassinated in a Murtaza Bhutto-style murder or they might kill him in custody after arresting him in fake cases.

Furthermore, he said that this letter is written to inform the top judiciary about threats to his life. If anything happened to him, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah and DIG Farrukh Bashir will be responsible for that.

Earlier, the PTI chairman Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using the Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.