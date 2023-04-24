Share:

In a telephonic conversation on Monday, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq extended Eid felicitations and good wishes to the Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and expressed his hopes for peace and development in the region.

According to the spokesperson of JI, Sirajul Haq and Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed the overall political situation in the region and emphasized the need for both Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together for the betterment of their countries.

During the conversation, the Afghan Foreign Minister also expressed his good wishes for Pakistan and its people and stated his intention to visit Pakistan after Eid, hoping that the visit would strengthen the relations between the two brotherly countries.

The JI chief reiterated that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly countries, and the future of both countries is bright.

He emphasized that both countries need to work together to promote peace and development in the region.

The conversation between the two leaders highlights the importance of strong ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and their commitment to promoting regional stability and prosperity.