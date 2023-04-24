Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, gusty dust raising winds are likely in plain areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab during afternoon.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit eight, Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian seven degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh minus-three, Anantnag eight and Baramulla nine degree centigrade.