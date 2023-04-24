Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Amir Muqam in Jeddah on Monday.

In the one-on-one meeting, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present. In the meeting, the two leaders shed light on the economic and political situation of the country.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on party affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PML-N supremo urged Mr Muqam to play his part in maintaining discipline within the party.

On Sunday, Ms Nawaz responded to the alleged audio leak of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial's mother-in-law.

In a statement on Twitter, Ms Nawaz expressed concern that decisions were being made based on the likes and dislikes of wives and mothers-in-law, rather than on the basis of constitution and law.

She warned that such an approach could lead to sedition and chaos, and would make development and progress nothing more than a dream.

Ms Nawaz also criticised the Supreme Court bench hearing the election case, which she referred to as a "Saas Court" or "Mother-in-Law Court."