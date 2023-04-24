Share:

The ailing elephant Noor Jahan passed away in Karachi and she was buried inside the zoo.

According to the spokesperson of Karachi municipal corporation, the grave of the deceased elephant was 15 feet long and 12 feet wide. Moreover the grave was also protected with 160kg limestone powder and anti-germs medicines.

Previously, Administrator Karachi Dr.Saif-ur-Rehman said that post-mortem of the deceased elephant has been done with the help of samples taken from all over her body. The samples have been sent to Lahore for examination.

Noor Jahan was sick from a long and time and succumbed to her disease during Eidul fitr holidays.