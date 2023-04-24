Share:

On Monday, the Pakistan Railways ticket reservation system went down due to a server outage, causing booking of tickets to stop in reservation offices across the country from 3 o'clock in the day.

As a result, long queues of passengers were formed at these offices. The cause of the server outage was attributed to high pressure on the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

However, the system was restored just a few moments after the outage. According to a railway spokesperson, the outage was caused by the load in the NTC database and a minor problem in the railway reservation system.

Pakistan Railways' NTC team worked with the railway team to fix the issue, and the railway administration apologized to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

Despite the temporary disruption, Pakistan Railways' ticket reservation system is back online and functioning normally.

Passengers can now resume booking tickets for their train journeys across the country, and the railway administration has assured them that they will continue to work to improve the efficiency of their reservation system.