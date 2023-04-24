Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday to discuss the political situation.

According to sources, the cabinet session will consider over the matters related to the election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet will consider over the issues surfaced in the consultative process among the political parties.

The federal cabinet will likely to be briefed over the economic situation of the country, financing assurances from the friendly countries and contacts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also summoned a meeting of the ruling coalition parties on Wednesday.

In a telephonic conversation with Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Eid PM Shehbaz said he has been consulting with the allied parties to end the political crisis in the country.

Sirajul Haq urged the Prime Minister to take the country out of the ongoing political impasse. They also discussed overall Political situation in the country.