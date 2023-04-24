Share:

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter has postponed the province-wide protest scheduled for April 25.

Senior PPP leader Nisar Khuhro announced the postponement and explained that the party was demonstrating restraint.

He further stated that the PPP demanded simultaneous elections across Pakistan from all institutions, including the judiciary.

Mr. Khuhro explained that the PPP would announce a new date for the protest if the people's voices were not heard.

He emphasized that separate elections would destroy Pakistan's political system, and the country could not afford them.

He added that simultaneous elections were the only way to ensure the transparency of the election process and strengthen the political system after the completion of the five-year term of the assemblies.