Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested on Monday outside Zaman Park against denial of ticket to Chaudhry Mahboob Alam Sandhu in connection with the Punjab Assembly elections to be held on May 14.

A rally led by Mr Sandhu from constituency PP-110 reached Zaman Park. PTI workers protested against Mr Sandhu not getting a party ticket.

The PTI workers in the convoy of PP-110 raised slogans like "parachuter is unacceptable".