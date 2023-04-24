Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah appealed on Monday to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to hold simultaneous elections in the country.

Addressing an event, Mr Sanaullah took a swipe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, "Imran Khan is not ready to negotiate with the government despite being in the opposition. Imran Khan asks his supporters to abuse political opponents."

"Imran should tell what he did during his time. What projects did Imran initiate and complete during his four-year tenure? Imran was engaged in political revenge against opponents during his rule," Mr Sanaullah berated Mr Khan.

Taking a jibe at Mr Khan over his negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Sanaullah said, "We have been dragged down by Imran Khan's talks with the international lender.

Speaking about the purported audio leak of the Chief Justice's mother-in-law, Mr Sanaullah said, "The Chief Justice should not listen to his mother-in-law and pronounce judgments for the betterment of the nation."

Mr Sanaullah said that there was an urgent need to hold transparent elections simultaneously in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Sanaullah expressed his concern over the ongoing constitutional crisis if elections are held before October this year.

Talking to reporters after Eidul Fitr prayers in the federal capital, he said all political parties needed to come together to find a solution to the ongoing crisis. "If elections are held on May 14, as some have suggested, no one would accept the results," Sanaullah warned.

He expressed concerns over the damage caused as a result of demands to hold elections after dissolving the assemblies, reminding the public that the constitution states that elections should be held on the same day under a caretaker government.

The PML-N leader condemned opposition leader Imran Khan, accusing him of trying to divide the nation and causing economic crisis through his policies. Called for transparency in the electoral process, he said the government committee would contact the opposition party (PTI) to sit down and talk.

Talking about the judiciary, the interior minister said the stature of the Supreme Court is respected but voices are also being raised from within the court. He said that the law’s implementation was stayed even before it was duly enacted.

Sanaullah said that staying the implementation on the Judicial Reforms Bill is not correct in his view, adding the solution to the constitutional crisis is not with any one party rather all political parties should have to sit together.

The federal minister said that the government doesn't mean the prime minister but the entire cabinet. "The parliament annulled the bill to provide funds for the election. After the bill is rejected, the government has no authority to provide funds worth Rs21 billion."

He said the establishment was not against us [the PML-N] and that the party could win elections 'easily'.

However, Sanaullah said in line with the SC's orders all political parties should sit at the negotiating table and decide a day for the elections, noting that the government is ready for talks