Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that another audio tape has surfaced which manifests that the party and its leadership have been abused.

Speaking to the media, he claimed that the leaked audio also "supports our assertion of bias against the PML-N."

An environment was being created in Punjab in the name of elections that would benefit Imran Khan, he added.

He said that certain judges made certain decisions based on the likes and dislikes of their families. This practice started in 2017. Those who were competent and qualified were labelled incompetent and disqualified, and the inept were declared sadiq and amin (truthful and trustworthy).

Talal said that again such an atmosphere was being created in the country that Imran Khan would become the prime minister. Cases under NAB laws were registered against others, they were arrested and sentenced to imprisonment. They were disqualified, he added.

The PML-N leader said suo motu and [Article] 184(3) were being used again. Imran Khan disgraced Pakistan and snatched bread from the poor. He brought a progressing Pakistan to the brink of default, Talal maintained.

He said that Pakistan has no friend abroad; Kashmir is also lost. “Imran Khan is a complete failure and ousted from politics through a no-confidence movement. Suo motu and 184(3) is being used and favourable decision are being taken to bring him back. Certain judges have been announcing judgments which are not in accordance with the constitution and the laws. These decision are being taken on the wishes of their families, in-laws, their children,” Talal continued.

“In the year 2017, decisions were announced with their children and family members sitting in galleries. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified and their children and family members clapped,” he asserted.

“Again a mother-in-law is dictating her son-in-law what to do. The Constitution of Pakistan does not command to respect the mother-in-law, it ordains respect for the constitution,” Talal concluded.