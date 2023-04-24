Share:

Thieves looted gold ornaments and cash worth Rs50 million during a jewellery shop heist at a house soceity in Sundar, police said on Monday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), unidentified people entered the jewellery shop and collected 3kg ornaments.

The suspects also used gas cutter to break open the cash locker and looted Rs3.3 million cash. The suspects then made with looted booty.

Police have obtained CCTV footages of the incident and launched investigation. A thieve is seen reaching the shop on a motorcycle and later leaving with a sack.